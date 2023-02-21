Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

3kg

8kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

Contribute to effective struvite stone dissolution & specifically formulated for up to 80% of urinary stones.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

