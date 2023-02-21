Canine Urinary SO® Aging 7+ loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Urinary tract health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in dogs with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

