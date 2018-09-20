Different pure breeds as well as mixed breed puppies have very different needs and temperaments as they transition to adulthood. Therefore, considering the options at the start will help to make sure you are able to care for your dog and ensure their health and wellbeing.

From predictability of size and energy levels, to the type of coat that they have and even their temperament, choosing a particular breed or a mixed breed puppy will have an impact on how you prepare for your new dog.

Choosing a pure breed puppy

Purchasing a breed dog means making sure that, once the puppy has become an adult, it will show the physical and behavioural features to be expected as a result of the selection conducted by his breeder as a breed professional.

For many amateurs, the physical appearance of a breed is often what makes them choose a particular breed. However, beyond the physical aspect, every breed has behavioural features which should be known before making your choice.

There are more than 300 recognised breeds to choose from, and the best way to gather information is to make enquiries with breed clubs and breeders.

Benefits of choosing a pedigree puppy