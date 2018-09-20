Finding the right dog breed for me

Getting a dog will always change your life, but by asking yourself the right questions before choosing your new pet you can better decide whether a dog or puppy is right for you.

There are a lot of questions that will impact not only whether you get a dog or puppy but what type of dog you get and whether you choose to go to a rescue centre or a breeder. Chief amongst all of them however, is to ask yourself whether your current lifestyle will allow for a dog and, if there are any changes to make, are you prepared to make them?

Questions to consider before getting a dog:

Do you have children? If so, how old are they? You may need to take the time to educate young children in how to behave with a dog. You may also need to consider where the dog will spend time if you are not around all the time as young children should not be left alone with them.

Do you have other pets? If so, how might they react to a new addition. Introducing a dog to existing pets needs to be done gradually.

Do you have a garden? If so, is it safe? Do you need to check for holes in the fence or poisonous plants and other hazards. If you do not have a garden, where will the dog be able to get access outside when it needs to go?

Do you work full time? If so, will you be out all day and will someone else be able to look after the dog during the day - to help train it when its young or to take it for walks and make sure it has water?

How much do you travel? If you go on holiday a lot, will your dog be going with you and what is your plan if it can't go with you?

Can you financially support your dogs needs including pet insurance, food, vets bills and grooming?

Do you have the time for a puppy?

One of the most important questions to ask yourself is whether you have the time to look after and train a puppy. Puppies require a lot of care and attention to make sure they don’t hurt themselves, to train them and to help them become well adjusted dogs.

For example: