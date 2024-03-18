Briard
Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
About the Briard
Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.
Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Rasgos específicos de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Francia
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Protector / Resistente / Animado / Alerta / Apacible / Sociable / Seguro
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Protector / Resistente / Animado / Alerta / Apacible / Sociable / Seguro
Hechos clave
Es un gran perro guardián
Es un gran perro familiar
Requiere mucho aseo
Es un gran perro familiar
Requiere mucho aseo
Dale like y comparte esta página