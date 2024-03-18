Briard

Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
Briard adult in black and white

About the Briard

Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.

Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.

Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Rasgos específicos de la raza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

País: Francia
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Protector / Resistente / Animado / Alerta / Apacible / Sociable / Seguro

Hechos clave

Es un gran perro guardián
Es un gran perro familiar
Requiere mucho aseo

