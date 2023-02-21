PODROBNNOSTI PRODUKTU

Sterilisation is a life-changing process, not only because of the halting of pregnancy and the typical health benefits that come, but also in the ways that your cat’s behaviour energy levels change and the certain nutrients they need as a result. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf helps to limit the chances of your cat gaining any excess weight; particularly when served in adequate daily rations. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals. This helps to support the health of your cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised is also available as wet food in delicious gravy, or as dry food in a tasty and crunchy kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

