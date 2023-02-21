Sterilised Loaf
Vlhké krmivo pro kočku
Kompletní krmivo pro kočky - Speciálně pro kastrované dospělé kočky (paštika).
Velikosti k dispozici
12 x 85g
Ideální udržení váhy
Pomáhá udržovat ideální váhu kastrovaných koček.
Zdravý močový systém
Pomáhá udržovat zdravý močový systém.
Instinktivně preferováno
Formulováno s optimálním složením makronutrientů instinktivně preferovaném dospělými kočkami.
|Váha kočky
|Vlhké krmivo
|Mixované krmivo
|3 kg
|2+1/2
|1 kapsička + 28 g
|4 kg
|3
|1 kapsička + 39 g
|5 kg
|3+1/2
|1 kapsička + 49 g
|6 kg
|4
|1 kapsička + 58 g
PODROBNNOSTI PRODUKTU
Sterilisation is a life-changing process, not only because of the halting of pregnancy and the typical health benefits that come, but also in the ways that your cat’s behaviour energy levels change and the certain nutrients they need as a result. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your neutered adult cat in mind. With a controlled energy content and a moderate level of fat, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf helps to limit the chances of your cat gaining any excess weight; particularly when served in adequate daily rations. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Loaf also contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals. This helps to support the health of your cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised is also available as wet food in delicious gravy, or as dry food in a tasty and crunchy kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.