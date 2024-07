SLOŽENÍ

COMPOSITION: corn, wheat gluten, rice, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, duck), animal fat (chicken, duck), powdered cellulose, corn gluten, hydrolysed animal protein (poultry), fish oil, minerals, soybean oil, chicory pulp, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo oligosaccharide, green-lipped mussel extract, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine, marigold extract, mucossacharides-protein (source of chondroitin).