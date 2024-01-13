CCN LIGHT WEIGHT CARE MAXI

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

3kg

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

PRODUCT CLAIM 1

90% of slightly overweight dogs fed with Royal Canin Maxi Light Weight Care achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks” *Royal Canin internal study

PROVEN RESULTS

90% achieved healthier weight *Royal Canin internal study

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

'WEIGHT MANAGEMENT PROGRAM 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health, please contact your veterinarian. '

PRODUCT CLAIM 2

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.

BRAND TEXT SPTR

Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.

PACKAGING TEXTS

Helps Limit Weight Gain

PRODUCT CLAIM 3

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit.

SENSITIVITIES

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.

INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL