Benefits : Lean body mass / Digestive health / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance is specially formulated to help maintain a healthy body mass in neutered cats. This formula has a high protein content to help support and maintain your cat’s lean body mass. Formulated with a balance of prebiotics, this diet helps to help support healthy digestion. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, there is a similar dry food version of this product called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance.* *Subject to product availability

