NEUTERED MAINTENANCE
Υγρή τροφή για γάτες
Πλήρης τροφή για ενήλικες γάτες από τη στείρωση έως 7 ετών
Το προϊόν αυτό είναι κτηνιατρικού τύπου. Ρωτήστε τον κτηνίατρό σας να δει αν είναι το κατάλληλο για το κατοικίδιό σας.
5A. ΑΠΑΧΗ ΜΑΖΑ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ
Υψηλή περιεκτικότητα σε πρωτεΐνες για την διατήρηση άπαχης μάζας σώματος.
5B. ΠΕΠΤΙΚΗ ΥΓΕΙΑ
Μια εξαιρετικά εύπεπτη φόρμουλα, η οποία περιλαμβάνει πρεβιοτικά, για την υποστήριξη της υγιούς πέψης.
5C. ΔΕΙΚΤΗΣ S/O
Η διατροφή αυτή προάγει ένα δυσμενές περιβάλλον στα ούρα για την ανάπτυξη κρυστάλλων στρουβίτη και οξαλικού ασβεστίου.
5D. ΛΟΓΟΤΥΠΟΥ ΔΕΙΚΤΗ S/O
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
ΛΕΠΤΟΜΕΡΕΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΙΟΝΤΟΣ
Benefits : Lean body mass / Digestive health / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance is specially formulated to help maintain a healthy body mass in neutered cats. This formula has a high protein content to help support and maintain your cat’s lean body mass. Formulated with a balance of prebiotics, this diet helps to help support healthy digestion. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, there is a similar dry food version of this product called ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Satiety Balance.* *Subject to product availability