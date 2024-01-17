All you need to know about the breed



The Ragdoll is a cat that really does seem to have it all. Not only do they have beauty but also brains, too, and a laid-back, affable approach to pretty much everything. The Ragdoll even has a good lifespan, often living well into their late teens.

And yet, as a breed, they have not been around for very long at all. Only developed in the 1960’s, in the United States, the Ragdoll is a relatively new addition to the feline world. In that short time, however, they have become one of the most popular cats of them all.

One of the largest domesticated cat breeds, the female can reach up to 13 pounds (6kg) and the male up to 20 pounds (9kg). Despite the Ragdoll cat’s statuesque size, however, they are not an especially energetic breed, and even quite quiet, so they usually fit in fine to most home set-ups. They are also known for their tolerant attitude towards children and other animals.

As well as their actual size, their fluffy ‘plush’ coat – and the undercoat beneath – can make them seem even bigger than they are. Very varied in pattern, the Ragdoll cat colours can range from chocolate, lilac and cream to seal, blue and a red. However, as a pointed breed, the common theme is that they usually have darker markings on their extremities.