All you need to know about the breed



Covered from head to foot with silky, white tresses, and with an upright deportment, the Maltese has an almost regal-like bearing. This is actually quite appropriate as these tiny toy-breed dogs are considered to be one of the aristocrats of the canine world. In fact, they appear to have been positively revered in the ancient cultures of Egypt, Greece and Rome..

During Roman times, the Maltese was also something of a status or fashion symbol, with upper-class ladies carrying them around almost like an accessory. Later, their popularity rose again in the 1800’s when they became a favourite with royalty –including several queens of England. This meant they were also a fixture at early dog shows.

Today, the Maltese is a popular choice among A-list stars. Among those reputed to have owned a Maltese are Marilyn Monroe, Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as current celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Simpson.

Despite their small size, these plucky little animals are quite confident and not easily fazed. In fact, the Maltese can even be a bit stubborn at times, so will benefit from some early training classes. Very smart, the Maltese learns quickly. They also make good watchdogs –at least in terms of barking if not their physical demeanour. What they lack in size, they make up for in attitude.

With a fairly robust constitution, the Maltese is a healthy breed of dog with a good lifespan. Indeed, many Malteses live well into their teens –and, occasionally, even beyond.

Because of their small stature, the Maltese is not recommended for households with toddlers or small children –especially as they can also be a bit yappy at times. Also, they don’t like to be left alone for long periods of time, so are best suited to people who are at home during the day, or take them to work with you.

But, other than that, they make an excellent choice of pet dog all-round. In fact, the Maltese frequently appears in lists of the world’s most popular dog breeds.