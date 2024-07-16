This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as nourishing its sensitive skin. It’s enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, which help to support your dog’s skin. While EPA, DHA and GLA are especially beneficial Omegas that help its coat to stay full and healthy.

The Dermacomfort range has a reduced allergen formula, carefully prepared using a selected range of high quality proteins that can reduce the risk of intolerance.