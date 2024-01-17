Australian Shepherd puppies lying down in black and white on a white background
Birth-4 weeks

Neonatal

The first days of life. Puppies stay close to their mother, and most of their time is spent sleeping and feeding.

Nutrition

In the first 8 hours of life it is crucial that puppies suckle regularly. This will help to ensure they get the colostrum from their mother’s milk. Colostrum provides antibodies and growth factors that help the immunity and development of puppies in the first weeks of life.

Jack Russell Terrier puppies suckling indoors

Health

A responsible breeder will ensure that all puppies visit a vet in the early days of life. The vet will check for birth defects and general well-being. Towards the end of this period it is a good idea to start worming treatments.

Neonatal behaviour

The majority of a puppy’s life in this first stage of growth is spent feeding or sleeping. This is vital to healthy development, and care should be taken to avoid disturbing the litter or the bitch.

Newborn puppies lying down asleep indoors

Neonatal development

Puppies’ eyes begin to open five days after birth and towards the end of the second week the ears gradually begin to function. Both senses will be weak at first, but will improve as they progress into the transitional period (third week of life).

Newborn puppies lying down asleep indoors

Neonatal environment

While puppies will spend all their time within crawling distance of their mother during this period, regular and gentle handling by humans will help puppies cope with stress and human contact more effectively later in life.

Newborn puppy being held indoors

Neonatal articles

Pregnant Chihuahua standing on a sandy beach.

What, and how, to feed your pregnant dog

Adult Jack Russell lying down in a dog bed with her newborn puppies.

Your dog: Home birthing and first 48 hours

Puppy Beagle standing indoors eating from a red bowl

How often to feed a puppy

Puppy Jack Russell standing indoors on a wooden floor eating from a silver bowl

Puppy nutrition explained

Puppy Saint Bernards sitting together in a field.

The key stages of puppy growth

Puppy product composition

Tailored nutrition for your puppy

A range of formulas that help build their natural defences, support healthy growth and digestive system development.
Puppy products
Labrador Retriever puppy sitting in black and white on a white background
4-8 weeks

Weaning

As their eyes begin to open and first steps are taken, puppies begin to explore their new world.
Next stage