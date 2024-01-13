גולדן רטריבר פאפי
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לגורי כלבים מגזע גולדן רטיבר, עד גיל 15 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Healthy skin & coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.
|גיל (בחודשים)
|משקל הכלב - 25 ק"ג
|משקל הכלב - 30 ק"ג
|משקל הכלב - 35 ק"ג
|2
|215 גרם (2+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|225 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|235 גרם (2+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|3
|265 גרם (2+7/8 כוס מדידה)
|282 גרם (3 כוס מדידה)
|300 גרם (3+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|4
|287 גרם (3+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|308 גרם (3+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|328 גרם (3+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|5
|306 גרם (3+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|340 גרם (3+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|373 גרם (4 כוס מדידה)
|6
|323 גרם (3+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|גרם370 g (4 כוס מדידה)
|415 גרם (4+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|8
|291 גרם (3+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|344 גרם (3+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|387 גרם (4+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|10
|262 גרם (2+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|329 גרם (3+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|371 גרם (4 כוס מדידה)
|12
|287 גרם (3+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|329 גרם (3+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|372 גרם (4 כוס מדידה)
|16
|גולדן רטריבר אדולט
|גולדן רטריבר אדולט
|גולדן רטריבר אדולט