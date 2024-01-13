לייט ווייט קייר פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים המסייע בשמירה על משקל תקין
גדלים זמינים
12 x 85g
Limit weight gain
Helps achieve and maintain optimal weight by reducing the fat content.
For dogs with tendency to weight gain
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
רכיבים: בשר ותוצרים מן החי, תוצרים ממוצא צמחי, דגניים, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם, קלינופטילולייט (2 גר'/ק"ג).
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין 3D – 130 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 6 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 0.3 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 2.7 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 1.7 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 17 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 8.7%, שומן 2.3%, לחות 81%, אפר גולמי 1.7%, סיבים גולמיים 1.7% אנרגיה מטבולית: 701 קק"ל/ק"ג
|משקל הכלב
|פאוץ'
|5 ק"ג
|5 + 1/2
|10 ק"ג
|9
|20 ק"ג
|15