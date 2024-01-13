מקסי לייט ווייט קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע בשמירה על משקל תקין, במשקל 26-44 ק"ג, מעל גיל 15 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
10kg
Proven result
35 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Maxi Adult).
For dogs prone to weight gain
A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps your dog feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that help keep him lean and his joints healthy.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|-
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|-
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|-
|גרם
|כוס מדידה
|גרם
|כוס מדידה
|גרם
|כוס מדידה
|26 ק"ג
|292
|3+2/8
|357
|3+6/8
|402
|4+3/8
|32 ק"ג
|341
|3+6/8
|405
|4+4/8
|469
|5+1/8
|38 ק"ג
|388
|4+2/8
|461
|5
|534
|5+7/8
|44 ק"ג
|433
|4+6/8
|496
|5+3/8
|577
|6+3/8