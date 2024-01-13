שיצו פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים מגזע שיצ'ו , מעל גיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
12 x 85g
Adapted texture loaf
A smooth texture to help stimulate the Shih Tzu's appetite.
Healthy skin & coat
Contributes to help support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourish the long and dense coat of the Shih Tzu.
Cardiac health
Contributes to maintain healthy cardiac function thanks to adapted levels of taurine, EPA & DHA.
Appetite stimulation
'Helps to stimulate a Shih Tzu''s finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula.'
בשר ותוצרים מן החי, דגניים,תוצרים ממוצא צמחי, שמנים ושומנים, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם.
– 200 יחב"ל,D3 ויטמיןE1 )ברזל( – 14 מ"ג, E2 )יוד( – 0.3 מ"ג, E4 )נחושת( – 2.6 מ"ג, E5)מנגן( – 4.3 מ"ג, E6 )אבץ( – 43 מ"ג.
חלבון 8% , שומן 6% , לחות 79.5% , אפר גולמי 1.4% ,סיבים גולמיים . 1.4
|Dog weight
|Pouch
|4 kg
|3 + 1/2
|5 kg
|4 + 1/2
|7 kg
|5 + 1/2