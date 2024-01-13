אנאלרג'ניק לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים במקרים של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת עיכול הנובעים מתגובה שלילית למזון (AFR), אטופיק-דרמטיטיס בכלבים (CAD) המקושר ל AFR, מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD).
גדלים זמינים
3kg
8kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
OLIGOPEPTIDES
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to food.
ALLERGEN RESTRICTION
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|88
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1 + 3/8
|105
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 3/8
|113
|1 + 2/8
|10
|176
|1 + 7/8
|155
|1 + 6/8
|133
|1 + 4/8
|15
|238
|2 + 5/8
|209
|2 + 2/8
|181
|2
|20
|295
|3 + 2/8
|260
|2 + 7/8
|224
|2 + 4/8
|25
|349
|3 + 7/8
|307
|3 + 3/8
|265
|2 + 7/8
|30
|400
|4 + 3/8
|352
|3 + 7/8
|304
|3 + 3/8
|35
|449
|4 + 7/8
|395
|4 + 3/8
|341
|3 + 6/8
|40
|497
|5 + 4/8
|437
|4 + 6/8
|377
|4 + 1/8
|45
|543
|6
|477
|5 + 2/8
|412
|4 + 4/8
|50
|587
|6 + 3/8
|517
|5 + 5/8
|446
|4 + 7/8
|55
|631
|6 + 7/8
|555
|6 + 1/8
|479
|5 + 2/8
|60
|673
|7 + 3/8
|592
|6 + 4/8
|512
|5 + 5/8
|70
|756
|8 + 2/8
|665
|7 + 2/8
|574
|6 + 2/8
|80
|835
|9 + 1/8
|735
|8
|635
|7