אנאלרג'ניק לכלב

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים במקרים של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת עיכול הנובעים מתגובה שלילית למזון (AFR), אטופיק-דרמטיטיס בכלבים (CAD) המקושר ל AFR, מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD).

3kg

8kg

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

OLIGOPEPTIDES

Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to food.

ALLERGEN RESTRICTION

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

