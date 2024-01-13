פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Early renal support / EPA + DHA / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, and a moderate phosphorus content to help support your dog’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. EPA and DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support healthy renal function. This diet contains a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support your dog’s tissue and cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

