EARLY RENAL

EARLY RENAL

מזון רטוב לכלב

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

גדלים זמינים

1 x 100g

12 x 100g

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cell.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

EARLY RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Early renal support / EPA + DHA / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, and a moderate phosphorus content to help support your dog’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. EPA and DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support healthy renal function. This diet contains a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support your dog’s tissue and cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt