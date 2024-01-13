EARLY RENAL
מזון רטוב לכלב
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
גדלים זמינים
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cell.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
EARLY RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
|-
|-
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|212
|2
|186
|2
|161
|1+1/2
|4
|356
|3+1/2
|314
|3
|271
|2+1/2
|6
|483
|5
|425
|4+1/2
|367
|3+1/2
|8
|599
|6
|527
|5+1/2
|456
|4+1/2
|10
|709
|7
|624
|6
|539
|5+1/2
|15
|960
|9+1/2
|845
|8+1/2
|730
|7+1/2
|20
|1192
|12
|1049
|10+1/2
|906
|9
|25
|1409
|14
|1240
|12+1/2
|1071
|10+1/2
|30
|1615
|16
|1421
|14
|1228
|12+1/2
|35
|1813
|18
|1596
|16
|1378
|14
|40
|2004
|20
|1764
|17+1/2
|1523
|15
|45
|2189
|22
|1927
|19+1/2
|1664
|16+1/2
|50
|2369
|23+1/2
|2085
|21
|1801
|18
|55
|2545
|25+1/2
|2240
|22+1/2
|1934
|19+1/2
|60
|2717
|27
|2391
|24
|2065
|20+1/2
|70
|3049
|30+1/2
|2684
|27
|2318
|23
|80
|3371
|33+1/2
|2966
|29+1/2
|2562
|25+1/2
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Early renal support / EPA + DHA / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, and a moderate phosphorus content to help support your dog’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. EPA and DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support healthy renal function. This diet contains a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support your dog’s tissue and cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability