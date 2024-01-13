גסטרו אינטסטינל לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, במקרים של שלשול אקוטי או כרוני, דלקת קיבה, דלקת מעי, קוליטיס, אי ספיקת לבלב אקסוקריני (EPI), צמיחה בקטריאלית עודפת במעי הדק (SIBO), קושי בעיכול, קושי בספיגה, הזנה מחדש לאחר ניתוח (דיסורקסיה).
גדלים זמינים
2kg
7.5kg
15kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C. EPA+DHA and a synergistic complex of antioxidants.
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
2C. A lack of appetite can increase the risk of unhealthy weight loss.
Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice
