גסטרואינטסטינל (לואף)
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים במצבים של שלשול אקוטי או כרוני, דלקת קיבה, דלקת מעי, קוליטיס, אי ספיקת לבלב אקסוקריני (EPI), צמיחה בקטריאלית עודפת במעי הדק (SIBO), קושי בעיכול, קושי בספיגה, הזנה מחדש לאחר ניתוח (דיסורקסיה).
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|כלב בוגר
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|תת משקל
|-
|משקל תקין
|-
|עודף משקל
|-
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|2
|178
|1
|157
|3/4
|136
|3/4
|4
|300
|1+1/2
|264
|1+1/4
|228
|1+1/4
|6
|407
|2
|358
|1+3/4
|309
|1+1/2
|8
|505
|2+1/2
|444
|2+1/4
|384
|2
|10
|597
|3
|525
|2+3/4
|454
|2+1/4
|15
|809
|4
|712
|3+1/2
|615
|3
|20
|1004
|5
|883
|4+1/2
|763
|3+3/4
|25
|1186
|6
|1044
|5+1/4
|902
|4+1/2
|30
|1360
|6+3/4
|1197
|6
|1034
|5+1/4
|35
|1527
|7+3/4
|1344
|6+3/4
|1160
|5+3/4
|40
|1688
|8+1/2
|1485
|7+1/2
|1283
|6+1/2
|45
|1844
|9+1/4
|1622
|8
|1401
|7
|50
|1995
|10
|1756
|8+3/4
|1516
|7+1/2
|55
|2143
|10+3/4
|1886
|9+1/2
|1629
|8+1/4
|60
|2288
|11+1/2
|2013
|10
|1739
|8+3/4
|70
|2568
|12+3/4
|2260
|11+1/4
|1952
|9+3/4
|80
|2838
|14+1/4
|2498
|12+1/2
|2157
|10+3/4