גסטרואינטסטינל לואו פאט (לואף)
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים הסובלים במצבים של שלשול, דלקת לבלב אקוטית או כרונית, היפרליפדמיה, לימפאנג'יאקטזיה, דלקות מעי (אנטרופטיות), דלקות וושט, דלקת קיבה, אי ספיקת לבלב אקסוקריני (EPI).
גדלים זמינים
1 x 410g
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to help support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
5C. FIBRE BALANCE
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|400 גרם
|400 גרם
|400 גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי פחית
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי פחית
|מנה מומלצת לפי גרם
|מנה מומלצת לפי פחית
|2
|214
|1/2
|188
|1/2
|163
|1/2
|4
|360
|1
|317
|3/4
|274
|3/4
|6
|488
|1+1/4
|429
|1
|371
|1
|8
|606
|1+1/2
|533
|1+1/4
|460
|1
|10
|716
|1+3/4
|630
|1+1/2
|544
|1+1/4
|15
|970
|2+1/4
|854
|2
|737
|1+3/4
|20
|1204
|3
|1059
|2+1/2
|915
|2+1/4
|25
|1423
|3+1/2
|1252
|3
|1082
|2+3/4
|30
|1632
|4
|1436
|3+1/2
|1240
|3
|35
|1832
|4+1/2
|1612
|4
|1392
|3+1/2
|40
|2025
|5
|1782
|4+1/4
|1539
|3+3/4
|45
|2212
|5+1/2
|1946
|4+3/4
|1681
|4
|50
|2393
|5+3/4
|2106
|5+1/4
|1819
|4+1/2
|55
|2571
|6+1/4
|2262
|5+1/2
|1954
|4+3/4
|60
|2744
|6+3/4
|2415
|6
|2086
|5
|70
|3081
|7+1/2
|2711
|6+1/2
|2341
|5+3/4
|80
|3405
|8+1/4
|2996
|7+1/4
|2588
|6+1/4