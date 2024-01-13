הפאטיק (לואף)
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, במצבים של דלקת כבד כרונית, כשל כבד, שאנט כבדי , אנצפלופתיה ממקור כבדי, אגירת נחושת בכבד.
גדלים זמינים
1 x 420g
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
|משקל הכלב (בק"ג)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|תת משקל
|-
|משקל תקין
|-
|עודף משקל
|-
|-
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בפחית
|2
|143
|3/4
|126
|3/4
|109
|1/2
|4
|241
|1 + 1/4
|212
|1
|183
|1
|6
|327
|1 + 3/4
|288
|1 + 1/2
|248
|1 + 1/4
|8
|406
|2
|357
|1 + 3/4
|308
|1 + 1/2
|10
|479
|2 + 1/2
|422
|2
|364
|1 + 3/4
|15
|650
|3 + 1/4
|572
|2 + 3/4
|494
|2 + 1/2
|20
|806
|4
|710
|3 + 1/2
|613
|3
|25
|953
|4 + 3/4
|838
|4 + 1/4
|725
|3 + 3/4
|30
|1093
|5 + 1/2
|962
|4 + 3/4
|831
|4 + 1/4
|35
|1 227
|6 + 1/4
|1 080
|5 + 1/2
|932
|4 + 3/4
|40
|1356
|6 + 3/4
|1193
|6
|1031
|5 + 1/4
|45
|1481
|7 + 1/2
|1 304
|6 + 1/2
|1126
|5 + 3/4
|50
|1 603
|8
|1411
|7
|1 218
|6
|55
|1722
|8 + 1/2
|1515
|7 + 1/2
|1309
|6 + 1/2
|60
|1838
|9 + 1/4
|1 618
|8
|1397
|7
|70
|2063
|11 + 1/2
|1816
|9
|1 568
|7 + 3/4
|80
|2 281
|11 + 1/2
|2007
|10
|1733
|8 + 3/4