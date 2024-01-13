הפאטיק (לואף)

מזון רטוב לכלב

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, במצבים של דלקת כבד כרונית, כשל כבד, שאנט כבדי , אנצפלופתיה ממקור כבדי, אגירת נחושת בכבד.

גדלים זמינים

1 x 420g

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Adapted protein content

Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.

Low copper

Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.

High energy

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

