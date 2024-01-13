רינאל
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, הסובלים מפגיעה כרונית או זמנית בתפקוד בכליה
גדלים זמינים
2kg
7kg
14kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
4D. Unique aromatic profile and square kibble shape.
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents dogs from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
2B. Dogs with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|משקל הכלב בבגרותו בק"ג
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|113
|1+2/8
|10
|176
|1+7/8
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8
|15
|239
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|182
|2
|20
|297
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|25
|351
|3+7/8
|309
|3+3/8
|267
|2+7/8
|30
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|35
|451
|5
|397
|4+3/8
|343
|3+6/8
|40
|499
|5+4/8
|439
|4+7/8
|379
|4+1/8
|45
|545
|6
|480
|5+2/8
|414
|4+4/8
|50
|590
|6+4/8
|519
|5+6/8
|448
|4+7/8
|55
|634
|7
|558
|6+1/8
|482
|5+2/8
|60
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|65
|718
|7+7/8
|632
|6+7/8
|546
|6
|70
|759
|8+3/8
|668
|7+3/8
|577
|6+3/8
|80
|839
|9+2/8
|739
|8+1/8
|638
|7