יורינרי UC לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, למניעת חזרתיות של אבני אוראט מטבוליות במקרי היפריוריקוזוריה, ולהפחתת הסיכון להיווצרות אורטים מטבוליים בכלבים חולי לישמניה המטופלים במעכבי xanthine oxidase (כמו אלופורינול)
גדלים זמינים
7.5kg
זמינות
5A. URATE CONTROL
A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.
5B. CYSTINE CONTROL
A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin
5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urates are a type of urinary stones. In dogs with a predisposition to this problem, their formation is generally due to an excess of dietary purine and concentrated acidic urine.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cystine uroliths are urinary stones. They tend to form because of defects in a specific renal metabolic function linked to an inherited genetic disorder.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specific features of this formula are:
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Precisely controlled purine levels
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. High-quality and easily digestible protein with low levels of purine
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Promotes an optimal urinary pH level and ion concentration.
|משקל הכלב בקג
|תת משקל
|-
|משקל תקין
|-
|עודף משקל
|-
|-
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2 kg
|55 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|42 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|92 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|70 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|125 g
|1+3/8
|110 g
|1+2/8
|95 g
|1
|8 kg
|155 g
|1+6/8
|137 g
|1+4/8
|118 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|184 g
|2
|162 g
|1+6/8
|140 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|249 g
|2+6/8
|219 g
|2+3/8
|189 g
|2+1/8
|20 kg
|309 g
|3+3/8
|272 g
|3
|235 g
|2+5/8
|25 kg
|365 g
|4
|321 g
|3+4/8
|278 g
|3
|30 kg
|419 g
|4+5/8
|368 g
|4
|318 g
|3+4/8
|35 kg
|470 g
|5+1/8
|414 g
|4+4/8
|357 g
|3+7/8
|40 kg
|520 g
|5+6/8
|457 g
|5
|395 g
|4+3/8
|45 kg
|568 g
|6+2/8
|499 g
|5+4/8
|431 g
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|614 g
|6+6/8
|541 g
|5+7/8
|467 g
|5+1/8
|55 kg
|660 g
|7+2/8
|581 g
|6+3/8
|501 g
|5+4/8
|60 kg
|704 g
|7+6/8
|620 g
|6+6/8
|535 g
|5+7/8
|70 kg
|791 g
|8+5/8
|696 g
|7+5/8
|601 g
|6+5/8
|80 kg
|874 g
|9+5/8
|769 g
|8+3/8
|664 g
|7+2/8