When it comes to thinking about how often you should exercise your dog, there are a number of factors to consider. Dogs are playful animals and enjoy spending time outdoors with opportunities to walk, explore, run, and even swim. Regular exercise ensures your dog keeps fit, stays active and feels happy.

The age and health of your dog are important considerations when it comes to the appropriate frequency of exercise. Younger dogs and larger breeds may thrive on two or more sessions a day – whereas some older dogs or smaller breeds may be content with getting outside for a stroll in the morning and the evening.

Your daily routine will play a large part in how many times a day you’re able to take your dog out for a walk. Throwing a toy around in the garden as additional exercise can provide great entertainment, both for them and for you. In general, making sure that the activity you provide is regular and enjoyable is the key to keeping your pet happy and healthy.