It’s crucial to identify if your dog is carrying too much weight and take action. Overweight dogs are at greater risk of a number of serious and life-changing conditions, including a shortened life expectancy, Diabetes and Osteoarthritis.

A dog is classed as overweight when it is 15% to 20% over its ideal weight and is classed as obese when it is more than 30% over. It’s easy to underestimate how heavy your dog is though, so the best way to check if they’re gaining too much weight is a 3-step look- feel-weigh approach.