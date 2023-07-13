페르시안 키튼
고양이 건식사료
생후 4개월 이후부터 12개월까지 어린 페르시안의 면역기능과 건강한 피모 유지에 도움을 주고 작은 턱 구조에 맞게 작은 사각형 모양으로 설계된 묘종별 전용사료
제공 중인 사이즈
2kg
4kg
어린 페르시안의 건강한 성장과 장모 관리에 도움
적합한 단백질 함량과 정확하게 균형 잡힌 비타민과 미네랄(칼슘과 인)의 조합은 건강한 피부와 모질에 도움을 줍니다.
건강한 소화기능에 도움
소화 흡수율이 좋은 엄선된 단백질(L.I.P.*), 차전자피와 프리바이오틱스의 조합이 장내 정상 미생물 총의 균형을 맞춰주고 소화건강에 도움을 줍니다. *엄선된 단백질은 소화 증대를 돕습니다.
면역기능 관리에 도움
비타민 E를 포함하는 독자적인 항산화 복합물이 면역 기능 증진에 도움을 줍니다.
|Age du chaton
|2->3 mois
|4->6 mois
|7->9 mois
|10->12 mois
|Poids du chaton
|0.8- 2.1 kg
|1.8- 3.9 kg
|2.4- 5 kg
|2.9- 5 kg
|Alimentation séche
|40- 69 g
|55-77 g
|53- 66 g
|44- 58 g
|Alimentation mixte (humide + sec)
|1/2 conserve Mother & Babycat + 16-45 g
|1 sachet Kitten + 34-56 g
|1 sachet Kitten + 32-45 g
|1 sachet Kitten + 23-37 g
제품 상세정보
Persian kittens have typical breed characteristics that need to be taken into account when you choose its food. Your Persian kitten's wellbeing and growth deserves special attention, especially while its immune system is still developing.ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with the specific needs of your Persian kitten in mind. By giving them food with the very best nutritional support, you're giving them the healthiest start in life.It's been noted by breeders that your Persian kitten's digestive system will develop gradually and remain immature for a while. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with highly digestible protein that's of the highest quality. It also contains an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to help support a good balance in the intestinal flora.The type of kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is designed with your Persian kitten's jaw and head shape in mind; its small, rectangular shape and soft texture makes it easy for it to successfully pick it up and chew. What's more, this specially formulated food includes a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, that help to support your kitten's natural defences.