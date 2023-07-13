라이트 웨이트 케어 파우치 젤리
고양이 습식사료
과체중 경향이 있는 생후 12개월 이후 반려묘의 건강한 체중 관리에 도움을 주는 건강기능 습식사료 (젤리 파우치타입)
제공 중인 사이즈
1 x 85g
급여 후 변화
-17% 낮은 칼로리 (자사 일반 성묘사료 대비)
건강한 체중 유지에 도움
고품질의 단백질은 근육량 유지, 저지방은 체중관리에 도움을 줍니다. 균형잡힌 섬유질의 이상적인 조합은 반려묘가 포만감을 느끼도록 도와주며 지방 대사를 촉진 시키는 L-carnitine을 통해 이상적인 체중을 유지하는데 도움을 줍니다.
혼합급여 가능
동일한 제품의 건식과 습식의 혼합 급여는 영양학적 효과를 더 크게 해 줍니다. (요로기계 질환 예방에 도움, 체중관리에 도움, 기호성 유지에 도움)
|체중
|습식사료만
|건식+습식사료
|3 kg
|2 + 3/4 파우치
|25 - 30 g + 1 파우치
|4 kg
|3 + 1/4 파우치
|34 - 41 g + 1 파우치
|5 kg
|4 파우치
|42 - 51 g + 1 파우치
|6 kg
|4 + 1/2 파우치
|50 - 60 g + 1 파우치
제품 상세정보
Maintaining your cat's ideal weight is vital for its general health. However, sometimes this can be is easier said than done, particularly when it has a tendency to gain weight but it's still hungry only at meal times - and isn't overeating. ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light in Jelly helps reduce the calorie intake of cats by as much as 19% to help limit weight gain and maintain a healthy weight bracket. The nutrients are also enriched with L-Carnitine to help support and stimulate a healthy and fast-acting metabolism. When consuming a type of food to maintain a healthy weight, your cat's diet will play a big part in the maintenance of muscle mass and keeping fat levels at an optimum level. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light in Jelly contains a high protein content (10%) to contribute to muscle mass, without compromising the calorie reduction needed to limit weight gain. Additionally, the nutrients in this product support a healthy urinary system for healthy bladder function maintenance. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ultra Light is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.