캣 세타이어티 웨이트 매니지먼트
고양이 건식사료
과체중 반려묘의 체중 감량 및 관리에 도움을 주는 수의사 처방 전용 제품 *처방식의 적용은 질병 및 건강 상태에 따라 달라질 수 있으므로 수의사와의 상담 후 급여 하시기 바랍니다.
제공 중인 사이즈
1.5kg
재고상태
본 제품은 베테리너리 제품입니다. 반려동물에게 알맞은 제품인지 알아보려면 수의사와 상담하세요.
체중 관리에 도움
건강한 체중 감량과 그 이후 체중 유지를 도와줍니다. 반려묘의 97%가 3개월 안에 체중을 감량했습니다. 1. Flanagan J et al. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: the results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One 2017;12(9):e0184199. 2. Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.
조르는 행동 감소에 도움
식이섬유를 다량 함유하여 반려묘의 포만감이 오래 유지되도록 도와줍니다. 반려묘의 82%에서 체중 감량 중 음식을 조르는 행동이 감소하였습니다. 1. Flanagan J et al. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: the results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One 2017;12(9):e0184199. 2. Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.
근육량 유지에 도움
단백질 함량이 높아 체중을 감량하는 동안 근육량을 유지하는데 도움을 줍니다.
|STAGE
|목표체중(kg)
|시 작
|4주 후(반려묘 체중이 감소하지 않은 경우)
|체중 감량 후 유지
|grams
|grams
|grams
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2.5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3.5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4.5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5.5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6.5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7.5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81