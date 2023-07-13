캣 세타이어티 웨이트 매니지먼트

캣 세타이어티 웨이트 매니지먼트

고양이 건식사료

과체중 반려묘의 체중 감량 및 관리에 도움을 주는 수의사 처방 전용 제품 *처방식의 적용은 질병 및 건강 상태에 따라 달라질 수 있으므로 수의사와의 상담 후 급여 하시기 바랍니다.

1.5kg

본 제품은 베테리너리 제품입니다. 반려동물에게 알맞은 제품인지 알아보려면 수의사와 상담하세요.

체중 관리에 도움

건강한 체중 감량과 그 이후 체중 유지를 도와줍니다. 반려묘의 97%가 3개월 안에 체중을 감량했습니다. 1. Flanagan J et al. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: the results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One 2017;12(9):e0184199. 2. Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.

조르는 행동 감소에 도움

식이섬유를 다량 함유하여 반려묘의 포만감이 오래 유지되도록 도와줍니다. 반려묘의 82%에서 체중 감량 중 음식을 조르는 행동이 감소하였습니다. 1. Flanagan J et al. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: the results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One 2017;12(9):e0184199. 2. Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.

근육량 유지에 도움

단백질 함량이 높아 체중을 감량하는 동안 근육량을 유지하는데 도움을 줍니다.

