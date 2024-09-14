American Bobtail
American Bobtails are playful, intelligent cats who can be taught to play fetch, hide and seek, and many other games.
About the American Bobtail
American Bobtails are loving and incredibly intelligent cats. They are extremely interactive and bond with their human family with great devotion. They will often initiate games with their owners, and they demonstrate their hunting instincts in the home, by catching flying insects mid-air.
A mostly quiet cat, the American Bobtail is known to trill, chirp and click when delighted. This easy-going breed gets along with most dogs and welcomes newcomers.
Rasgos específicos de la raza
País: Estados Unidos
Pelaje: Pelaje corto
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 13-15 años
Sociable / Tranquilo / Amoroso / Inteligente / Amistoso / Juguetón
Hechos clave
Necesita aseo moderado
El más adecuado para la vida interior
Paciente con los niños y otros animales
