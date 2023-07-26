Gastrointestinal Fiber Response

Gastrointestinal Fiber Response

Comida seca para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

4kg

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Healthy digestive motility promotes healthy stool quality.

5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

5B. ADEQUATE ENERGY

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.

5A. EASY TRANSIT

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.

FEEDING GUIDELINES

HOW TO FEED YOUR CAT? DAILY FEEDING RECOMMENDATION DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET CAT WEIGHT WEIGHT CONDITION IDEAL WEIGHT UNDERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: Feline GASTROINTESTINAL FIBER RESPONSE thin slices in gravy cups per day grams per day cups + cans per day grams + cans per day Cup Fluid ounces Grams WATER *Subject to product availability

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

