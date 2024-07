DETALII DESPRE PRODUS

Benefits: Lean body mass / Digestive health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance is specifically formulated to help maintain a healthy body mass in neutered cats. This formula has a high protein content to help support and maintain your cat’s lean body mass. Formulated with a balance of prebiotics, this diet helps to help support healthy digestion. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, this diet can be used in mixed feeding with a dry food called ROYAL CANIN® Adult.* *Subject to product availability

