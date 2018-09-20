Is homemade cat food a healthy choice for my cat?

Cats are different to humans

Making your own cat food is very different from making human meals. For a start, cats don't require different flavours from their food. While humans have 9,000 taste buds, a cat only has 4751, and these will lose sensitivity as they age. Considering this, tailoring a cat’s food to their ‘tastes’ isn’t what’s important.

Making your own cat food, therefore, must go much further than selecting ingredients that cats may be perceived to like. For a cat, the size, shape, smell, and texture of the food are all key to their acceptance of a new diet, and perfecting this, as well as meeting their precise nutritional profile, can be incredibly complex.

What nutrients does my cat need?

According to the Pet Food Institute, cats need more than 40 essential nutrients every day.2 Although cats are strict carnivores, they require a diet comprised of more than just meat. In fact, they need a wide range of nutrients provided by other sources to stay healthy and to give them energy, including:

Protein

Fats

Carbohydrates

Vitamins

Minerals

In nature, wild cats balance these nutritional requirements by eating all parts of their prey, including bones and intestines that containing small amounts of vegetable matter. They may also occasionally eat plants.

Domesticated cats, however, need each one of these nutrient groups mixed together in different quantities to provide a complete and balanced diet. Too much of one group or too little of another could have consequences for their health.

Cats cannot synthesise all of the vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids they need naturally and have to acquire some of them through their food intake. Taurine, for example, is vital to a cat’s sight and heart and can only be sourced in animal proteins.