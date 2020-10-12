Is homemade dog food healthy?

Once your pet’s nutritional requirements are determined and you are given a formulated diet by a veterinary nutritionist, you will need to invest in specialist equipment. This can include, but is not limited to, a high-end meat grinder, cleavers, knives, shears, bowls, scales, containers, gloves, and cutting boards. Strict hygiene standards must also be met throughout the preparation process to avoid bacterial contamination.

Selecting the right ingredients to provide each nutrient can be difficult, too. Your veterinary nutritionist will select specific ingredients so your dog gets each nutrient in the proper amount. Some ingredients that seem nutritious to us can be toxic for your dog. Onions, for example, are a great source of vitamins and potassium, both of which are important nutrients families for pets, but are in fact toxic to dogs in any form.

Even with safe ingredients for dogs, those who are not used to making pet food are likely to find it difficult to extract the right nutrients in the right quantities, and there is a risk of overfeeding or malnutrition if not done correctly.

Although it may be easy to find homemade pet food recipes, it’s important to consider that, even with the right equipment and safe, nutritious ingredients, it can still be very difficult to create a complete and balanced diet from home. Before committing to making your own pet food, you should consult a veterinary nutritionist, who will have the scientific and nutritional knowledge to fully support your dog’s health and wellbeing through homemade diets.

Dogs aren’t like humans

When considering homemade food, it’s worth remembering that dogs are very different to humans, both nutritionally and in terms of our eating habits.

Taste is less important for dogs than it is for humans. We have 9,000 taste buds while dogs have 1,700, so their sense of taste is less developed.2

As humans, we chew and savour our food, but dogs bite and tear, meaning they chew less and eat faster. Food spends less time on their palette.

Unlike humans, dogs do not require a varied diet. In fact, changing a dog's diet too quickly can cause them to experience an upset stomach. If you ever have to transition your pet onto a new diet, it's important to do so slowly and in phases. Read our guide to find out more.

What matters most to a dog is the combined aroma, texture and temperature of their food and the regularity and routine of eating. The appearance, colour and variety of food are unimportant to them, and there’s actually a risk of digestive problems if you change their diet too often.