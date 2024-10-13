20,000 Free Physical Vet Check-Ups
At Royal Canin, we respect cats and dogs for the animals they truly are, which is why we always put their needs first in order to improve their health and well-being.
To strengthen our commitment, we are relaunching our Bring My Pet to the Vet program, that aims to improve the health of cats and dogs by encouraging regular check-ups and promoting preventive healthcare as an essential part of responsible pet ownership.
How to Claim your Free Check-up
Download the Royal Canin Club Philippines app on your mobile now! Watch the video for a step-by-step on how to book your appointment.
Living our Purpose at Pawssion Project
In a post celebration of World Vets Day and on the day of our BMPV launch, our team of volunteer veterinary partners and nurses extended a helping hand to Pawssion Project’s HQ of over 300 rescues.
