This breed are creatures of habit and prefer a calm atmosphere and gentle handling. They are happy to be combed and petted by children, but are unlikely to join in boisterous games with them.

The Exotic Shorthair has a quiet, musical voice, but communicates mainly with their large, expressive eyes. They like the security of the ground and will eagerly play with a toy or a teaser but are equally happy to lie in a favourite spot.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)