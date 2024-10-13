Peterbald

The Peterbalds are very intelligent, lively and playful. These cats remain playful and lively throughout their life.
Peterbald adult black and white

About the Peterbald

Peterbalds are very attached to humans and love to be in your lap. These cats come in three coat types: completely Short, fine “peach-like” hairs, or a longer coat that feels like a plush, short velvet. They get on very well with other cats, dogs and children, as they have a tendency to be playful.

The Peterbald will often choose one member of the family as their favourite and become very devoted to them.

Breed specifics

Country: Russia
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Lively / Playful

Key facts

Best suited to indoor life
Needs moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
