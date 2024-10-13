RagaMuffin

RagaMuffins are striking cats, whether the colour is solid, tabby and white, tortoiseshell or mink. They will happily live with large families, couples, elderly or single owners and make excellent, loving companions.

Affectionate and playful, these sweet-natured cats are gentle with children and get along well with other animals in the home, making them a perfect family pet. Their calm and loving temperament means they are patient with boisterous play.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)