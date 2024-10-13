Singapura
3.75kg at their largest, the Singapura is the smallest recognised breed of cat.
About the Singapura
The Singapura is a curious, extroverted, playful but non-destructive little cat, that insists on helping you with everything you do.
They are very intelligent and interactive with people and remain so even into old age. Lively and active, the Singapura is a gentle, playful cat with a soft, gentle voice. It also gets on well with other cats.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Singapore
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Small
Confident / Playful / Intelligent / Friendly / Sociable
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Small
Confident / Playful / Intelligent / Friendly / Sociable
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page