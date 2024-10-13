The Snowshoe is a “no fuss” breed, well suited to the family environment. They are sociable and friendly and get on well with other animals and children.

Most Snowshoes form a strong bond with one particular person while still remaining close with others in the household. Snowshoe cats are very playful and require the attention of their owner. They are very intelligent, inquisitive and active with gentle melodic voices.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)