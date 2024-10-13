Turkish Vankedisi

Turkish Vankedisis generally choose one person as their owner, with whom they form a close relationship. They are very playful, active and talkative cats who need exercise and enjoy interactive toys.

Their oval eyes are often odd in colour, with one being blue and the other amber. It is generally known that white cats are more prone to deafness and Turkish Vankedisis are no exception.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)