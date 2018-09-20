Bladder problems in cats
Feline lower urinary tract disease (known as FLUTD) affects a number of cats worldwide, and often doesn’t have an identifiable underlying cause. It can have serious repercussions on your pet’s health, so it’s important you’re able to recognise the symptoms and get appropriate help from your vet as soon as possible.
The causes of urinary issues in cats
A cat’s urinary system can have inflammation, or suffer from a build up of minerals in the bladder. These minerals can eventually crystallise and then build and join to form ‘stones’, which can irritate the urinary system and block the passage of urine. Older cats with frequent urination can also suffer from chronic kidney disease or other systematic illnesses.
The symptoms of urinary problems in cats
When your cat is suffering with a urinary problem, its behaviour when it urinates will change. It may try to urinate more often and only urinate a little, or your cat may fail to do so at all. It may look strained or show signs of pain when urinating, and stay in a urinating position for longer than normal. Its urine might have a pinkish colour due to blood in the urine. At other times, it may excessively lick or groom its genital area, demonstrate a loss of appetite or show other behavioural changes.
Is my cat at risk of a urinary problem?
Overweight or obese cats and those living a sedentary lifestyle are more at risk of urinary problems than cats of a healthy weight and active lifestyle. Older cats are also more prone to chronic kidney disease and other systematic illness like endocrine diseases.
There have been suggestions that cats under significant stress are more likely to have urinary system issues. Stress can include new additions to the house, moving, changes in diet, a poorly-placed litter tray or one that is difficult to access, and living in a multiple animal household. If a cat and its owner have a strong relationship, the cat can even pick up on an owner’s stress, which can result in health problems.
Treatments for cats’ urinary problems
It’s crucial to take your cat to the vet if you notice any of the symptoms outlined above, as your vet will be able to identify the issue and provide the best treatment possible.
However, you can also take action to maintain your cat’s urinary health through its lifestyle and diet. Cats are naturally disinclined to drink lots of water – they’re descended from desert-dwelling mammals who wouldn’t be able to access water regularly – but water is important to keep their urinary system healthy. Increasing water intake can help encourage urination and urine dilution to help decrease the risk of crystallisation.
You can encourage your cat to drink more water by placing multiple bowls round the house, and avoiding placing it next to food, litter trays or busy locations. Keep it at room temperature and fill the bowl to the brim so it’s easy to access. Running water, like a dripping tap or water fountain, can also be very appealing.
Your cat’s diet can also contribute to their urinary health; as certain diets, dry or wet, can help increase water intake.
Urinary problems are unfortunately common in cats, but with the right treatment as recommended by your vet you’ll be able to support their health through diet, lifestyle and medication when necessary.
