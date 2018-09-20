Your cat’s skin is a large organ which needs micro and macro nutrients to stay healthy; anything which interferes with the absorption of those nutrients will affect your pet’s skin and coat. Thankfully, all the common skin conditions are treatable, whether they are internal or external issues.

Parasitic infestation in cats

Parasites which latch onto your cat’s skin can cause irritation and discomfort, sometimes leading to hair loss or other noticeable problems.

Fleas are an incredibly common issue among cats. These small parasites land on your cat’s skin, causing the cat to scratch, lick and groom itself to get rid of the itch. This in turn can cause hairballs as your cat ingests significant amounts of their own fur. Cats can also develop dermatitis if they become allergic to flea bites, which normally occurs if they have been over-exposed to flea bites, which may occur depending on individual cat's history and previous exposure to fleas.

Ticks find their way onto your cat after they’ve been outside, and can stick to their neck and ears and causing inflammation. Some types of tick are found on plants at certain times of the year and can infest humans and other mammals as well as cats.

If you notice your cat is incessantly scratching and has a lot of black wax in their ear, they may have ear mites. These live in the ear canal and cause ear-ache, which can be very uncomfortable.

While your cat won’t always feel irritated or scratch itself, ringworm can still cause skin problems. This microscopic fungus attacks your cat’s fur at the root, darkening the skin and causing the coat to fall out.

All parasitic infections can be treated with a combination of oral, spray, direct-to-skin and environmental solutions which your vet will prescribe. In the case of fleas, it’s important not to use products designed for dogs on your cat, as they can be fatal.