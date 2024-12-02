If you notice black ear wax or a crusty discharge from your cat’s ears, it could indicate an infestation of ear mites. These tiny, highly contagious parasites survive by feeding on the wax and oil inside a cat’s ear canal and cause a range of skin problems including ear dermatitis.



The best way to prevent parasitic mites is to frequently clean your home and apply year-round parasite management to your cat from your vet.



Yeast Dermatitis

Diagnosis

Management of Ear Dermatitis

Yeast naturally forms on your cat’s skin and inside their ears.While yeasts are normally harmless to a cat, a change in skin conditions can cause these spore-like fungi to proliferate and cause disease.Like other skin issues, yeast dermatitis can cause redness, hair loss, and inflammation. But you may also see thickening and darkening of the skin so that it starts to resemble tree bark or scales if the condition continues untreated for a long time. Typically, a foul smell accompanies the skin changes.Depending upon the extent of the infection, your vet may recommend anti-fungal medications.Diagnosis methods will depend on what a veterinarian suspects is causing your cat's dermatitis.Allergy testing is commonly used, normally in the form of an elimination diet trial if a food allergy is suspected. This process identifies whether a particular ingredient is causing the inflammatory reaction. If it isn't a food allergy, a veterinarian may also consider the possibility that environmental allergens are causing dermatitis.A veterinarian may carry out a skin scrape, skin biopsy or ear swab to test and examine for fungal or bacterial culture.A veterinarian will also be able to confirm if external parasites are causing the irritation by performing a physical examination or a skin scrape.

To understand how to support a cat that has been diagnosed with an illness causing dermatitis, speak to a veterinarian to receive tailored advice.



Depending on the diagnosis, taking into account the severity of the illness and your cat's individual needs, you may find your veterinarian recommends one of the below options:

Topical treatments (medication applied directly to the skin)

Long-term nutritional management

Altering their natural surroundings

If you suspect your cat has an underlying issue causing dermatitis always speak to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and to receive tailored advice.

Can Nutrition Support a Cat With Ear Dermatitis?

Your vet will create a management plan to ease your cat’s ear dermatitis. Because many conditions cause skin issues, the remedies they recommend will vary based upon the underlying health issue that’s affecting your cat.



In some situations, a vet may suggest a change in diet to help improve a cat’s skin and gastrointestinal health.



A cat with dermatitis linked to food sensitivities, for example, may benefit from a tailored diet that supports their overall skin health. In which case a vet may recommend a hydrolyzed or novel protein diet.



You can learn more in our article Nutrition & Support for Cats with Food Allergies.