After surgery, illness or another difficult event, you may find your cat is below their ideal weight. Getting them back up to a lean, healthy weight is important for their well-being and for the vital functioning of their organs – and it requires the right mix of diet and feeding routines to do so.

The ideal weight for your cat

Knowing your cat’s ideal weight is key before you start them on a weight-gain diet, as it can be easy to over-feed your cat and for them to become overweight, which brings with it a range of health complications. Speak to your vet about what your cat’s ideal weight should be, and what time frame you should work to in increasing their weight.

Looking after your cat’s digestion during weight gain

If your cat has lost weight through illness, it’s essential you don’t overwhelm their digestive system during weight gain. A cat’s digestion is more sensitive than a human’s, and unable to cope with a varied diet – these lead to stomach upset and even further weight loss.

It’s also important to get the right balance of nutrients in a weight-gain diet so their system doesn’t become aggravated. For example, while energy-dense fat can help your cat gain weight, it can also cause diarrhoea. Similarly, protein – needed for cell growth – should be high quality and highly digestible to reduce the workload on their system.