Top Tips to Prepare Your Cat for Thanksgiving

How to Travel With Your Cat - Advice If You’re Taking Your Cat With You…

How to Prepare Your Cat for Boarding

If your cat isn’t used to traveling, you should try to familiarize them with the experience as soon as possible. Whether you are flying or driving, always make sure your pet is secured in a pet carrier. This protects your pet from sudden movements or in the event of an accident.Some cats, especially if they’re not used to travel, can get stressed and anxious at the experience and some cats can even get car sick.It’s worth knowing how they respond to car travel well before you leave so you have time to make alternative arrangements if necessary.On the journey itself, it can be a good idea to put a familiar blanket or toy in the crate to settle them down. Plan regular stops in advance too so your cat can relieve themselves and get some fresh air. Take fresh blankets and towels with you, just in case you need to clean up. Always remember to frequently offer your cat water during the journey.You should try to take their own bedding and food with you to keep things as familiar as possible. Changing a diet too quickly can result in a severely upset stomach so it’s always best to stick with their regular food. Remember to keep to their usual routine as much as possible so that they remain relaxed and confident – meal times and activity times especially.If your cat is used to a quieter environment at home, it is helpful to find somewhere similar at your destination so that they can be as calm and comfortable as possible during your stay.The alternative to taking your cat with you is to find somewhere close to your home who will take care of your cat while you’re away. If your cat hasn’t experienced a boarding environment before, here are a few tips to consider to make their stay comfortable.