Having your kitten neutered is a common procedure with plenty of benefits for your cat and your home. However, it’s not a decision to be made quickly, and you should seek your vet’s advice to determine what’s best for your cat.

What is neutering?

Neutering is the term used for the sterilisation of male cats. In female cats, this is called spaying, although sometimes neutering is used to refer to sterilising male or female animals.

How does neutering work?

It works by eliminating sex hormones in your cat. For male cats, their testicles are removed so they will no longer produce sperm which can fertilise the egg of a female cat, and therefore they are no longer able to reproduce. The operation is performed by a veterinarian.