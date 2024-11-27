How to prepare for your kitten’s first vet visit

Learn how to create a great experience for you and your kitten on your first visit to the vet
The importance of your first visit to the vet

It’s important to take your kitten to the vet soon after they come home with you. It’s a great chance to learn more about their health and how to care for them. And it’s worth getting prepared so you get the most out of it and your kitten has a positive experience.

When to take your kitten to the vet

Every kitten is different, and some may need to see the vet more than others. After their important first appointment at around two months old, your kitten must complete their vaccination programme with the vet. They’ll then need appointments at least yearly for a check-up and booster vaccinations. Always contact your vet if you’re at all concerned about your kitten’s health and wellbeing.

Find a vet

It's important to have identified a local vet before collecting your kitten. Find a vet near you.

Understanding your kitten's health

It's important to understand your kitten's routines and behaviour, so you can quickly recognise the signs if something isn't right. It's also important to understand a few key milestones, such as vaccinations and booster injections.

