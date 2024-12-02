ROYAL CANIN® FELINE CARE NUTRITION™ cat food
Royal Canin has developed a range of products formulated to nutritionally support common sensitivities in cats.
Sensitivities
Sensitive Skin and Coat
Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Flaky or oily skin or dull coat may be present. A poor coat condition may reflect an improper balance of nutrients. Balanced nutrition plays a role in skin cell renewal, which supports healthy skin and coat.
Sensitive Digestion
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor stool—which can be an indication of poor digestion. Plus, eating quickly without chewing can lead to regurgitation. Royal Canin Digestive Care contains highly digestible proteins, plus prebiotics and dietary fibers to support a balanced digestive tract and help regulate intestinal transit.
Sensitivities
Oral and Dental Sensitivity
Tartar build up is the mineralization of dental plaque with saliva, and can lead to sensitive gums. This build-up can result in bad breath. Daily brushing of your cat's teeth is the most effective way to maintain dental health, but choosing a food such as Royal Canin Oral Care with specially designed kibbles can help reduce tartar and plaque formation.
Weight Maintenance
Maintaining an ideal weight is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. Royal Canin Weight Care formula is precisely balanced nutrition that helps maintain a healthy body condition.
